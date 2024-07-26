2024 SM Sport 110R in Malaysia, RM4,199 retail

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, SM Sport / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 26 2024 5:00 pm

Entering the budget kapchai market in Malaysia is the 2024 SM Sport 110R, priced at RM4,199, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. There are three new colours for the Sport 110R – Green, Red and Light Blue – reflecting MForce Bike Holdings, owners of the SM Sport brand in Malaysia.

Power for the 110R comes from an air-cooled, single cylinder engine displacing 109 cc with both kick and electric starting, fed by carburettor. Power is claimed to be 6.7 hp at 7,500 rpm with 7.6 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

Power goes to the rear wheel via four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive. Tyre sizing is 17-inches front and rear, wearing 70/90 and 80/90 tubeless tyres, respectively.

Braking is done with a hydraulic disc brake in front and a mechanical drum brake in the rear. Suspension for the Sport 110R is with telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back.

With a claimed dry weigh of 107 kg, the Sport 110R carries 4-litres of fuel in the tank while seat height is set at 770 mm. Riding conveniences include LED lighting throughout, a storage space under the seat and a USB charging port.

