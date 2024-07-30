Police question father of 12-year-old boy seen in viral video driving his younger siblings in a Perodua Viva

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 30 2024 11:21 am

Police have questioned the father of a 12-year-old boy who was seen in viral video driving his siblings around in a Perodua Viva recently. According to a report by NST, Sepang ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police were alerted about the video at around 6.30pm on Monday (July 29, 2024).

“Our investigations revealed this incident occurred at Taman Putra Impiana, Puchong at around 8pm on Sunday. Further checks showed that the Perodua Viva car was being driven by a 12-year-old boy with his two younger brothers aged four and six. They were joy-riding in the neighbourhood,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The man came together with his children for questioning at around 11pm yesterday. We have opened investigations under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act for underage driving,” he added.

In the video that is nearly two minutes long, a woman who was recording can be heard reprimanding the young driver. It is alleged that this was not the first time the trio were seen driving around unaccompanied, although details as to when and where these instances took place are unknown.

The case is being investigated under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and if convicted, the parent can be fined not more than RM2,000 or imprisoned not more than six months or both as well as be disqualified from driving or obtaining a driving licence.

