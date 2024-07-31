Chery 3S centre opens for business in Kluang, Johor

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By /

Chery 3S centre opens for business in Kluang, Johor

There’s a new Chery 3S centre in Kluang, Johor. Operated by dealer-partner Li Koon Auto, the facility is located at Jalan Kluang Perdana 1, Taman Kluang Perdana. The 896 sqm outlet has a fully-equipped service centre with four service bays.

“As we broaden our presence in Johor, our goal is to serve an even wider customer base, reaching out to the vibrant communities of Muar, Skudai, Johor Bahru, and now Kluang. This strategic expansion allows more customers to experience the unparalleled convenience, quality, and comprehensive services that Chery is celebrated for,” said Soon Boon Ping, network director at Chery Malaysia.

“Our mission is to offer high-quality vehicles and ensure that every customer receives the best possible care and support throughout their ownership journey,” he added.

Chery Kluang’s showroom is open daily from 9am to 6pm including public holidays. Meanwhile, the service centre operates from 8am to 5.15pm on weekdays and from 8am to 12.45pm on Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Currently, Chery’s network has six showrooms and five service centres in Johor, along with two body and paint outlets.

Chery 3S centre opens for business in Kluang, Johor
Chery 3S centre opens for business in Kluang, Johor
Chery 3S centre opens for business in Kluang, Johor
Chery 3S centre opens for business in Kluang, Johor
Chery 3S centre opens for business in Kluang, Johor

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Chery Omoda 5 2024
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro 2024
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2024
Chery Omoda E5 2024

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 