Chery 3S centre opens for business in Kluang, Johor

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / July 31 2024 4:30 pm

There’s a new Chery 3S centre in Kluang, Johor. Operated by dealer-partner Li Koon Auto, the facility is located at Jalan Kluang Perdana 1, Taman Kluang Perdana. The 896 sqm outlet has a fully-equipped service centre with four service bays.

“As we broaden our presence in Johor, our goal is to serve an even wider customer base, reaching out to the vibrant communities of Muar, Skudai, Johor Bahru, and now Kluang. This strategic expansion allows more customers to experience the unparalleled convenience, quality, and comprehensive services that Chery is celebrated for,” said Soon Boon Ping, network director at Chery Malaysia.

“Our mission is to offer high-quality vehicles and ensure that every customer receives the best possible care and support throughout their ownership journey,” he added.

Chery Kluang’s showroom is open daily from 9am to 6pm including public holidays. Meanwhile, the service centre operates from 8am to 5.15pm on weekdays and from 8am to 12.45pm on Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Currently, Chery’s network has six showrooms and five service centres in Johor, along with two body and paint outlets.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.