Nio now operates over 2,500 EV battery swap stations globally – 98% located in China, 51 stations in Europe

Posted in Cars, International News, Nio / By Gerard Lye / July 31 2024 12:24 pm

Nio now operates over 2,500 battery swap stations (PSS) globally, the company announced recently. The majority (98%) of these stations are located in China with 2,454 locations, while Europe has 51 – the latest officially opening on July 18 this year in Alvdal, Norway.

In total, there are now 2,505 PSS operational as a result of Nio’s continued investment in charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. The company also partnered with Changan and Geely for this initiative last year, and the alliance has since grown to include JAC, Chery, GAC and FAW Hongqi as members.

However, CarNewsChina reports none of Nio’s partners currently sell electric vehicles (EVs) that are compatible with its battery swap stations. This will soon change as GAC recently announced it will launch a variant of the all-new Aion V that is equipped with a swappable battery, with other members of the alliance expected to follow.

Nio’s network of battery swap stations hit 1,000 locations in July 2022, a feat that took four years to achieve. The next 1,000 PSS were added in a year and three months, while the next nine months saw another 500 PSS being added. While the expansion has been rapid in China, it is a lot slower in Europe.

The company originally intended to have 120 PSS in the region by the end of the 2023 but this was later revised to 80 locations, which is a goal that still wasn’t achieved even as we’re well past the midway point of 2024.

