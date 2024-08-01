Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors sign MoU to collaborate on tech, electrification – MMC joins party

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News, Mitsubishi, Nissan / By Danny Tan / August 1 2024 4:06 pm

Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors aannounced today that the three companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly discuss a framework for further intelligence and electrification of vehicles based on the agreement signed by Nissan and Honda in March.

Nissan and Honda are working to further accelerate initiatives aimed at achieving carbon neutrality and a zero-traffic-accident society. In anticipation of collaboration in areas such as environmental technologies, electrification technologies, and software development, discussions are being conducted on a broad scope. MMC now joins the party.

“To accelerate this process, it is essential to create new value by integrating the technologies and knowledge cultivated by each company, and to improve business efficiencies. The participation of Mitsubishi Motors in the areas of potential collaboration considered and discussed by Nissan and Honda will not only add new knowledge and strengths but will also provide further synergies that can only be generated by the three companies, as well as new business opportunities,” the companies said in a statement.

“We are very pleased to welcome a new member to the strategic partnership between Honda and Nissan. Mitsubishi Motors has unique technologies and expertise and has been collaborating with Nissan as a partner. Through collaboration among the three companies, we expect the partnership to evolve into something that creates greater value, and to deliver unique products and services from each company that meet the diverse needs of customers,” said Makoto Uchida, president and CEO of Nissan.

“The automobile industry is in a period of transformation said to occur once in a century. We expect that the combination of technologies and knowledge cultivated by Nissan and Honda, as well as the strength and experience of Mitsubishi Motors, will enable us to more quickly resolve various issues related to electrification and intelligence on a global scale, and help lead societal reforms as a top runner,” said Honda president Toshihiro Mibe.

“Nissan and Honda’s discussions on a possible partnership have progressed, and we have decided to participate in this framework. Collaboration with partners is essential in today’s automotive industry, which is undergoing rapid changes due to technological innovations such as electrification and intelligence. We believe that we can discover new possibilities in a variety of fields through collaboration among the three companies,” said Takao Kato, MMC’s president and CEO.

Nissan is the majority shareholder of Mitsubishi Motors with a 34% stake.

