Uber, BYD announce partnership for 100k EVs – rollout starts in Europe, Latin America; Middle East, ANZ later

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / August 1 2024 10:09 am

Uber and BYD have announced a multi-year strategic partnership designed to bring 100,000 new electric vehicles onto the Uber platform across key global markets. The rollout will start in Europe and Latin America, where the partnership is expected to offer drivers access to ‘best-in-class pricing and financing’ for BYD’s EVs. It will then expand to include the Middle East, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

By working together, the leaders in their respective fields aim to bring down the total cost of EV ownership for Uber drivers, accelerating the uptake of EVs on the Uber platform globally, and introducing millions of riders to greener rides.

Uber says that while its drivers are going electric five times faster than private car owners, driver surveys show the price of EVs and availability of financing remain the key barriers to switching. “In addition to their affordability, BYD vehicles have lower costs of maintenance and repair, and are well suited to rideshare due to the wide range of models, superior battery performance, and excellent build quality,” the statement read.

To support drivers going electric, the companies’ joint efforts may also include discounts on charging, vehicle maintenance or insurance, as well as financing and lease offers, based on what works best for drivers in a given market.

The two companies will also collaborate on future BYD autonomous-capable vehicles to be deployed on the Uber platform. As the largest ridesharing company in the world, Uber is well-positioned to bring autonomous vehicle technology to a global audience at scale.

“Uber and BYD share a commitment to innovate towards a cleaner, greener world, and I am excited to work together towards that future,” said Chuanfu Wang, BYD’s chairman and president.

“As the largest global agreement of its kind, we’re thrilled about the benefits this partnership will deliver for drivers, riders, and cities,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.

“When an Uber driver makes the switch to an EV, they can deliver up to four times the emissions benefits compared to a regular motorist, simply because they are on the road more. Many riders also tell us their first experience with an EV is on an Uber trip, and we’re excited to help demonstrate the benefits of EVs to more people around the world,” he added.

