Petronas to open three petrol stations in Brazil, operated by SIM via first brand licensing initiative

Danny Tan / August 5 2024 5:17 pm

Petronas has launched its first brand licensing initiative in partnership with SIM Distribuidora, which will operate three pilot fuel retail stations in Brazil. Strategically positioned in key urban locations, the three Petronas fuel retail stations will provide customers in the South American country with convenient access to Primax fuel and Syntium lubricants. The first one is located at KM44 on the Castelo Branco highway in Sao Paulo.

“For the first time ever, customers in Brazil can experience our products derived from our award-winning Fluid Technology Solutions that have been powering champions in Formula 1. Beyond that, Brazil’s extensive vehicle fleet within the Latin America region presents us with an opportunity to tap into a wider customer base,” said Petronas VP of refining, trading and marketing, Ahmad Adly Alias.

“We are excited to have our Brazilian customers, who may have seen our logo at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace or Interlagos circuit, experience first-hand the mastery of our advanced solutions, beyond lubricants,” he added.

This is Petronas’ first brand licensing approach to enter new retail segments in global markets, through which Petronas licenses its brand and fuel formulations to established independent fuel retailers, leveraging their operational strength and expertise in their respective markets. This model sees the partner taking on the financial and operational aspects of the fuel retail stations.

SIM is an existing partner to Petronas as an authorised distributor of its lubricants since 2022. It has a network of 540 retail stations across three states in the southern region of Brazil.

“We are proud to launch these 3 first stations and develop this strategic partnership with Petronas here in Brazil. We believe that this will be an amazing new option for our consumers and dealers,” said Neco Argenta, president of Argenta Group, the holding company of SIM.

