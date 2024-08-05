Truck driver, company owner involved in fatal crash to face prosecution; license revoked if guilty – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 5 2024 1:55 pm

Stern action will be taken against the driver and company owner of the trailer truck that crashed into a house along Jalan Pekan-Rompin, Pahang, which resulted in two deaths, said transport minister Anthony Loke, Bernama has reported.

According to the transport minister, the transport company had been given repeated reminders by enforcement officials to be responsible, and to ensure that their drivers were free from the influence of drugs and other harmful activities.

“I will instruct the JPJ to take prosecutorial action against the company owner as the owner of the company license needs to be accountable as they were negligent, and allowed the accident to happen. My condolences to the family as when the crash happened, they were in their own home, but were unfortunately rammed by a trailer until two fatalities occurred,” Loke said.

The company owner would face prosecution, and if found guilty, they would be suspended and have their license revoked, the minister added.

Loke has instructed enforcement officials to conduct continuous joint operations and patrols at all times, especially those involving heavy vehicles, he said. “We have taken action to suspend and revoke licenses so many times, but unfortunately this sort of thing still happens, as if they are challenging the validity of the country’s laws,” he continued.

Bernama cited prior reports as saying that the trailer truck driver was remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and the driver had tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

