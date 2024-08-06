Donald Trump says he has “no choice” but to support EVs after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “endorsement”

Posted in International News / By Gerard Lye / August 6 2024 11:45 am

Former president Donald Trump, who is contesting in the 2024 United States presidential election, has said he had “no choice” but to support electric vehicles (EVs) after Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed him on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m for electric cars. I have to be because, you know, Elon endorsed me very strongly,” Trump said at a recent rally in Atlanta, Georgia. He then went on to say that he only supports EVs as a “small slice” of the larger automotive industry.

“I am for him (Musk). I’m for him for a small slice as a slice but you want to have gas-propelled cars, you want to have hybrids, you want to have every kind of a car imaginable” he added. Trump then went on to criticise the EV industry, particularly the cost of installing chargers which he claimed would require “trillions of dollars.”

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

According to a report by Business Insider, Trump’s estimates on the cost of setting up EV chargers nationwide have been wildly inconsistent. At a Bitcoin conference in July, he said it would cost USD12 trillion. At a North Carolina rally on July 24, he said it would cost USD5 trillion. And at the recent Atlanta rally on August, he said it would cost USD9 trillion.

Later on in his speech, Trump reiterated he would reverse the current Joe Biden administration’s policies involving EVs and other green initiatives. “We will terminate the ‘Green New Scam’ and I will end the Biden/Harris electric vehicle mandate right on day one, it will be ended,” he said.

