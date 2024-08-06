Five KLIA Pit Stop launched – new flagship fuel station to be equipped with 240 kW DC EV charger, AI tech

Five Petroleum Malaysia has further expanded its network with the launch of a new fuel station located near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Officiated by domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the Five KLIA Pit Stop – as it is referred to – is the company’s flagship station incorporating various advanced technologies.

“The opening of Five KLIA Pit Stop is more than just a new station, it’s a testament to our dedication to the Malaysian market. This flagship location showcases our commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Datuk Seri King Lim Chin Fui, founder of Five Petroleum Malaysia.

In addition to the brand’s Ultimaxx range of fuels and integrated Woo! Mart convenience store, Five KLIA Pit Stop will also soon be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in partnership with Hikvision for facial recognition, number plate recognition, fire detection and crime detection. The company says this is to create the “safest and smartest fuel station for customers.”

Another upcoming feature of the station is electric vehicle (EV) charging, with at least one or more 240 kW DC fast chargers set to be supplied by Emergence Innovative through the Rise brand. The charger will be partly powered by solar energy and EV owners will only need to scan a QR code that will take them to an online page to use the charger – no app required.

In his speech, Lim said the station where Five KLIA Pit Stop is currently located was abandoned for more than 12 years, but was successfully “saved” by the company after land-related issues were resolved within two years.

