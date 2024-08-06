Illegal Mat Rempit race in Klang results in accident that leaves two riders aged 16 and 21 years old dead

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 6 2024 9:55 am

Two young riders were killed following an accident on Sunday (August 8, 2024) at Persiaran Raja Muda Musa in Klang. The deceased were believed to be in an illegal race involving a group of Mat Rempit, which were seen in a viral video performing dangerous manoeuvres along the road.

According to South Klang OCPD Asst Comm Cha Hoong Fong, the area was notorious for being a “race track” for Mat Rempit. He added that the incident occurred at about 4.30am, with four motorcycles involved in the fatal crash.

As seen in the video, one of the riders lost control of their vehicle before being rammed by other motorcycles. “In the accident, two riders were killed where one died at the scene, while the other died while on the way to the hospital,” Cha said in a statement. The deceased were reportedly aged 16 and 21 years old.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and those with information on the incident are advised to come forward to the police. Cha also advised parents and guardians to be more mindful of their children so they do not become involved in illegal racing that puts them and other motorists at risk.

