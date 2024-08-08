Gentari and EVC (JomCharge) are first CPOs to receive license for public EV charger installation in Sabah

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 8 2024 4:09 pm

EV Connection (EVC), the operator of the JomCharge EV charging network, and Gentari have become the first charge point operators (CPOs) to receive licences for public installation EV chargers in Sabah. The licenses were issued by the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), which is the equivalent of Suruhanjaya Tenaga (ST) in Peninsular Malaysia.

ECoS licences are important in ensuring safe installations that comply with safety standards to protect public usage. Prior to the licence handover ceremony, ECoS organised a briefing session attended by representatives from the fire department, local authorities, installation contractors and CPOs.

“Gentari is committed towards supporting the green mobility transition across the whole of Malaysia. Being the first CPO to be licensed in Sabah in partnership with EVC underscores Gentari’s focus on safety, reliability and customer-centricity in our operations. We are proud to offer the largest network of licensed charging points across Malaysia and are continuously working to add new chargers,” said Haikal Zubir, COO of Gentari Green Mobility.

“We are very honoured to be one of the first CPOs alongside Gentari to receive these licences from ECoS. Public safety whilst charging has always been of paramount importance to us and we look forward to working closely with ECoS in ensuring this,” said EVC’s MD Lee Yuen How.

The two CPOs say that as the number of EVs grow in Sabah, they are committed to supporting the state’s EV charging infrastructure that is required to underpin the growth. “This is in line with the sustainable energy agenda as a strategic initiative stated in the Sabah Energy Roadmap & Masterplan 2040 and also in tune with the federal government’s target of achieving 10,000 public chargers by 2025,” the CPOs said.

