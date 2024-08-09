Kymco CV-R5 adventure scooter prototype shown

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Kymco / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 9 2024 11:33 am

Shown as a prototype in July, the KYMCO CV-R5 adventure scooter is expected to get its world debut at the EICMA show in Italy later this year. In Malaysia, this segment is dominated by the Honda X-ADV 750 as well as smaller adventure styled scooters like the Honda ADV160 and SYM Husky 150.

For the CV-R5, styling takes a different turn, with tall Dakar style front fairing and windshield reminiscent of the Ducati Desert-X and Yamaha Tenere 700. According to a motorradonline.de report, Kymco intends the CV-R5 to be the flagship of a line of adventure style scooters in the future.

There were few details released about the CV-R5, but from what information is available, this adventure scooter carries an all new engine. Displacement is reported to be 427 cc with 40.2 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

It is unknown if the engine configuration is a single-cylinder or a parallel-twin like the X-ADV. It would no be surprising if this is a twin as Kymco currently has Maxsym TL500 scooter in its lineup with a parallel-twin mill displacing 465 cc.

Like the Maxsym scooter, the CV-R5 comes with chain final drive to the rear wheel, with CVT gearbox providing the drive. Suspension is done with upside-down front forks and monoshock in the rear, and twin discs in front and single rear disc provide stopping power.

The seat on the CV-R5 is rather weirdly shaped with a cut-out remaining in the front to remind it is still a scooter, but tall enough to possibly make the rider mount it like a motorcycle, as opposed to stepping across.

