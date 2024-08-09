MITI never said that Tesla will open factory in Malaysia, BEV Global Leaders scheme is open to all – Zafrul

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 9 2024 11:13 am

Following reports from Thailand saying that Tesla has cancelled plans to set up an EV factory in Thailand, Malaysia or Indonesia, minister of investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said in a Facebook post that MITI has never made any announcement about Tesla opening a plant in Malaysia.

He said that while the government held talks with Elon Musk in a bid to attract investment, Tesla has never made a commitment to open a factory here. This was noted in our report quoting The Nation, which mentioned all three ASEAN countries, with the main focus on Thailand and its PM’s efforts.

Many have then said that the privileges given to Tesla by Malaysia is all in vain, now that there’s no factory. To this, the senator said that MITI’s BEV Global Leaders programme – of which Tesla is the only participant – is open to any EV maker.

Zafrul pointed out that the requirements for the BEV Global Leaders scheme is to install at least 50 units of ultra fast chargers (above 180 kWh), ensure at least 30% of the fast chargers are open to public use, and work together with at least 10 local companies in developing an EV charging ecosystem, including using local contractors for installation and supply of components such as transformers and cabels.

He said that the scheme’s goal is to boost the EV charger network for local users and to increase participation of local companies in the EV charger ecosystem. Similar programmes in China, Hong Kong and Norway have hastened the switch to EVs, and when this happens, many local small and medium enterprises benefit from participating in the EV ecosystem, he said.

Zafrul stressed that it’s incorrect to say that Tesla received special treatment as any company can apply to join the BEV Global Leaders initiative, and that MITI or any of its agencies have never said that the Elon Musk-led carmaker will set up a factory in Malaysia.

He pointed out that from 2022 to Q1 2024, Malaysia has attracted investments worth RM24.55 billion in EV-related manufacturing from the likes of Chery (which committed RM1 billion), Gemilang Coachwork, Samsung SDI Energy, NexV Manufacturing dan EVE Energy. Local companies are also supporting Tesla’s global supply chain by providing spare parts, components and factory automation systems, he added.

Besides automotive investments and on a larger scale, approved investments in Q1 2024 are at RM83.7 billion, up 13% versus last year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.