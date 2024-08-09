PDRM offering 50% saman discounts tomorrow in Padang Serai, Kedah – KDN’s Program Sua Mesra

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 9 2024 12:09 pm

PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman tomorrow, August 10. The one-day campaign is in conjunction with the home ministry’s Program Sua Mesra event happening in Padang Serai, Kedah, specifically the Dewan Koperasi Mukim Sidam Kanan in Kampung Guar Lobak. The hours are from 8am to 2pm.

There’s no further explanation, but previous 50% discount offers at events were applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included were Op Selamat tickets. It would probably be the same this round.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re near Padang Serai, Kedah that is.

