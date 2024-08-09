Perodua Myvi king of B-segment sales in Malaysia; Toyota Vios/Yaris lead Honda City Sedan/Hatchback

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 9 2024 2:54 pm

Based on vehicle registration data provided by the road transport department (JPJ), the Perodua Myvi is leading the way in terms of sales among B-segment models so far this year. In the first seven months from January to July, 41,466 units of the “king” were sold, which is double that of the Toyota Vios and Yaris combined in second place.

Before looking at other models, some disclaimers are needed. Firstly, the registration figures were obtained from data.gov.my and are publicly available to all. Secondly, JPJ data doesn’t distinguish between body styles for models that are available as a sedan or hatchback, as is the case with the Honda City and Mazda 2.

As such, we decided it would be a fairer comparison that models that are offered in both body styles but have different model names be combined into one. This is what was done for the Vios and Yaris as well as the Proton Persona and Iriz. We’re also omitting electric vehicles (EVs), which get their own mention in a separate post which you should also check out.

As mentioned earlier, the Vios and Yaris occupy the second spot with a combined total of 20,961 units. This is followed by the Honda City in third with 15,546 units, the Persona and Iriz with a combined 14,960 units, while lingering at the bottom is the Nissan Almera with 1,256 units and the Mazda 2 with only 32 units.

These standings are mirrored if we look at the sales figures for July 2024, with the Myvi taking the top spot with 6,778 units. This is again followed by the Vios and Yaris (3,436 units), Honda City (2,731 units), Persona and Iriz (2,446 units), Nissan Almera (221 units) and Mazda 2 (five units).

The Myvi has always been a force to be reckoned with in the B-segment space and is very likely to remain the “king” for the remaining five months of this year and overall. The closer battle will be between Honda (City) and Toyota (Vios and Yaris), so state your guess on which brand will take the second spot at the end of 2024.

