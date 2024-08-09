Perodua Myvi king of B-segment sales in Malaysia; Toyota Vios/Yaris lead Honda City Sedan/Hatchback

Based on vehicle registration data provided by the road transport department (JPJ), the Perodua Myvi is leading the way in terms of sales among B-segment models so far this year. In the first seven months from January to July, 41,466 units of the “king” were sold, which is double that of the Toyota Vios and Yaris combined in second place.
Before looking at other models, some disclaimers are needed. Firstly, the registration figures were obtained from data.gov.my and are publicly available to all. Secondly, JPJ data doesn’t distinguish between body styles for models that are available as a sedan or hatchback, as is the case with the Honda City and Mazda 2.
As such, we decided it would be a fairer comparison that models that are offered in both body styles but have different model names be combined into one. This is what was done for the Vios and Yaris as well as the Proton Persona and Iriz. We’re also omitting electric vehicles (EVs), which get their own mention in a separate post which you should also check out.
As mentioned earlier, the Vios and Yaris occupy the second spot with a combined total of 20,961 units. This is followed by the Honda City in third with 15,546 units, the Persona and Iriz with a combined 14,960 units, while lingering at the bottom is the Nissan Almera with 1,256 units and the Mazda 2 with only 32 units.
These standings are mirrored if we look at the sales figures for July 2024, with the Myvi taking the top spot with 6,778 units. This is again followed by the Vios and Yaris (3,436 units), Honda City (2,731 units), Persona and Iriz (2,446 units), Nissan Almera (221 units) and Mazda 2 (five units).
The Myvi has always been a force to be reckoned with in the B-segment space and is very likely to remain the “king” for the remaining five months of this year and overall. The closer battle will be between Honda (City) and Toyota (Vios and Yaris), so state your guess on which brand will take the second spot at the end of 2024.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Imagine if perodua got B-segment sedan, tapau habis
Terciduk s70
Why no PT no compare
B-seg and C-seg SUV
Include the EV also
Perodua sales wil b more robust if they launch the Nexis before Proton launch their E-Mas.
Bezza sales lesser than mazda 2?
Itu sebab dia mengaku dia dalam segment A, tak macam ada orang, sizenya lebih kurang B, tapi mengaku dirinya size segment C. Tengok nombor dalam table kat atas, confirm dia takut.
Segments are self-defined. It’s not a fixed thing. In fact Axia is bigger than the myvi. The S70 only need to be bigger than persona to qualify as a C seg.
Axia bigger than myvi? Hahaha
Where is Axia?
As per mentioned, B-segment sales in Malaysia.
Axia Segment A
Axia is A-segment
For those who asked about where is Bezza and Axia, they are considered as A segment cars, therefore it’s not on this list.
PS: I’m not surprised to see how much Mazda sales have declined. It prices above the price of other B segment sedan and hatchback with next to no new technology that other B segment sedan has.
Can’t believe Mazda 2 had 5 sales lol
All the best sellers are milo tins. Makes sense for our obese and diabetic country.