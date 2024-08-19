Chery Omoda 5 gains new Vanilla Blue, Blood Stone colours – C variant, limited to 300 units; RM99,800

The Chery Omoda 5 is now available in Vanilla Blue and Blood Stone in Malaysia, with local dealers advertising the new colours on social media. According to various postings, each colour is limited to just 150 units, meaning the total run of cars sporting these new paint finishes is 300 units.

It’s worth noting the new colours are only available with the C variant of the Omoda 5, which is the entry-level option below the range-topping H. When the B-segment SUV went on sale last July, the C variant was only offered in Khaki White, Dark Black and Phantom Grey.

Interestingly, dealers are advertising the Omoda 5 with the special colours at a price of RM99,800 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM8,600 less than the RM108,400 seen in the price list found on Chery Malaysia’s official website.

All variants of the Omoda 5 are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT driving the front wheels. The C misses out on the H’s powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, hands-free powered tailgate, powered sunroof, speed limit assist, traffic sign recognition and 360-degree camera.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

