JPJ adds one hour of counter operations, twice a week in KL, Sgor, Penang, Johor after SSPA salary increase

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 19 2024 11:45 am

JPJ is adding one hour of counter operations for two days in a week, following the public service renumeration system (SSPA) salary increase announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week.

“JPJ is determined and committed to increase the standard and quality of our services to the public, especially the delivery of counter services at every state JPJ and branches, as wished by the prime minister,” a statement by the road transport department read.

The one hour counter operations extension will be on Mondays and Fridays for JPJ in WP Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang. In Johor, the extra hour will be on Sundays and Thursdays. These days are categorised as congested/busy days with a high amount of customers.

The extended counter hours will start today, August 19, and will be implemented in stages. JPJ said that it will also set up a committee that will focus on increasing quality, especially in counter service.

SSPA, which will come into play on December 1, will see government servants in the implementing, management and professional groups receive a 15% salary adjustment. Those in top management will get a 7% increase.

