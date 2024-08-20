2024 MINI Aceman SE launched in Thailand – smaller than Countryman; 405 km WLTP EV range; fr RM255k

Posted in Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / August 20 2024 3:35 pm

Following its world debut in April this year, the MINI Aceman has now been launched in Thailand. The compact SUV, which sits between the Cooper and Countryman in the brand’s line-up, is being offered in a sole SE variant priced at 1.999 million baht (about RM255k).

For the money, the Aceman SE features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 330 Nm that enables a 0-100 km/h time of 7.1 seconds as well as a top speed of 170 km/h.

The electric motor draws power from a battery with an energy capacity of 54.2 kWh, which provides up to 405 km of range following the WLTP standard. As for charging, the Aceman in SE guise supports AC charging at peak capacity of 11 kW, with a full charge from 0-100% taking five hours and 45 minutes. There’s also DC charging at a max 95 kW that gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 31 minutes.

If you’re curious just how big the Aceman is, the model measures 4,076 mm long, 1,754 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall and has wheelbase spanning 2,606 mm. This puts it firmly between the MINI Cooper (3,858 mm long, 2,526 mm wheelbase) and Countryman (4,433 mm long, 2,692 mm wheelbase) in terms of footprint.

The Thailand-spec Aceman comes as standard with 18-inch ‘Night Flash Spoke’ two-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps with high beam assist, a panorama glass roof, roof rails, synthetic Vescin leather (in Nightshade Blue or Beige), ‘Favoured’ interior trim, John Cooper Works sport seats, a sport steering wheel, a circular OLED touchscreen, a wireless charger, a Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display and MINI Experience Modes.

GALLERY: MINI Aceman

