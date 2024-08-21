Rimac Nevera R debuts – track-crushing EV with 2,107 PS; 0-300 km/h in 8.66 seconds; only 40 units planned

Posted in Cars, International News, Rimac / By Gerard Lye / August 21 2024 1:45 pm

Rimac has revealed the new Nevera R, which is a lighter and even more powerful version of Nevera that made its debut in production form over three years ago. According to the Croatian carmaker, the Nevera R is designed to be the “aggressive alter ego” to the Nevera that delivers track-crushing performance.

Key to this is a battery pack with an energy capacity of 108 kWh. While less than the standard Nevera’s 120-kWh unit, the next-generation pack sees the electric vehicle’s maximum power output from its quad-motor setup increase from 1,914 PS to an eye-watering 2,107 PS.

As a result, the 0-100 km/h time is just 1.81 seconds, which is identical to the Nevera. However, the acceleration times are lowered at other speed points, with 0-200 km/h requiring just 4.38 seconds (down from 4.42 seconds), while the 100-200 km/h push needs just 2.46 seconds (down from 2.59 seconds). On the sprint from 0-300 km/h, the Nevera R needs just 8.66 seconds compared to the Nevera that will do it in 9.22 seconds.

For even more impressive figures, the Nevera R will complete a quarter-mile (0.4-km) run in just 8.23 seconds and the top speed is 412 km/h with some manufacturer oversight. The latter is 0.03 seconds faster than the Nevera if referring to the Racelogic equipment the company used, or 0.02 seconds as verified by Dewesoft. The Nevera managed to set 23 performance records in a single day last year, and it is clear the Nevera R will look to beat most of them.

It isn’t just raw pace either, as the Nevera R gets new Michelin Cup 2 tyres and a new-generation all-wheel torque vectoring (R-AWTV) system to optimise grip. The massive rear wing and revised diffuser are clear indicators of better aerodynamics too, with Rimac claiming a 15% increase in downforce, a 5% increase in lateral grip and a 10% reduction in understeer.

All these improvements result in the Nevera R lapping the Nardo Ring handling circuit 3.8 seconds quicker than its predecessor. Oh, there’s also a Nebula Green paint finish, staggered wheels (20-inch front and 21-inch rear) and the same ultra-customisable interior.

Production of the Nevera R will be limited to just 40 units, which will be part of the Nevera’s original planned production total of 150 cars. Don’t expect it to cheap, as the standard Nevera already retails for over two million euros (about RM9.7 million).

