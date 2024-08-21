Sepang circuit extends MotoGP contract to 2026?

Sepang circuit extends MotoGP contract to 2026?

Petronas Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has received a “green light” to extend its contract to host the Malaysian MotoGP to 2026. This was said by SIC Chief Executive Officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif during a press conference on the 2024 MotoGP, scheduled for November 1 to 3.

The MotoGP hosting contract for Malaysia is to expire this year and permission has been received by SIC from the government to extend the contract period. According the Shafriman, the contract with MotoGP rights holder MotoGP Liberty Media is from 2022 to 2024, with provision for extension to 2026.

“The first phase of the hosting contract was from 2022 to 2024,” said Shafriman. “However, we have not received any formal notification from Liberty Media although the (Malaysian) government has given the green light,” he added.

