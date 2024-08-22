Landslide in Taman Bunga Raya causes massive congestion on Jalan Genting Klang – avoid if possible

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / August 22 2024 7:39 pm

Adding to traffic worsened by sporadic rain, officials are reporting of a landslide that has recently occured in Taman Bunga Raya in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, spilling onto Jalan Genting Klang. According to an Astro Radio Traffic tweet, this has inevitably caused a massive jam on the road from Jalan Pahang heading towards the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2).

There are no reports of any injuries at the moment, although traffic images show that the landslide appears to have spared both the cars on the road and the house above, although damage will have surely been caused to the latter.

(22/88/2024 | 6:13PM)#kltu JALAN GENTING KLANG: Officials report of a landslide near Taman Bunga Raya that’s causing heavy traffic heading towards the MRR2. Drivers are advised to avoid using this route for the time being. pic.twitter.com/Rt9u4Av2Y3 — Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) August 22, 2024

Understandably, motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible, at least for the time being. If you can’t, do remember to drive carefully on the road as the landslide could have caused the surrounding area to be unstable, leading to further landslides.

