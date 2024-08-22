Landslide in Taman Bunga Raya causes massive congestion on Jalan Genting Klang – avoid if possible

Adding to traffic worsened by sporadic rain, officials are reporting of a landslide that has recently occured in Taman Bunga Raya in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, spilling onto Jalan Genting Klang. According to an Astro Radio Traffic tweet, this has inevitably caused a massive jam on the road from Jalan Pahang heading towards the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2).

There are no reports of any injuries at the moment, although traffic images show that the landslide appears to have spared both the cars on the road and the house above, although damage will have surely been caused to the latter.

Understandably, motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible, at least for the time being. If you can’t, do remember to drive carefully on the road as the landslide could have caused the surrounding area to be unstable, leading to further landslides.

