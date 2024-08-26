Putrajaya road closure for Merdeka Day rehearsal – Persiaran Perdana closed, 12 bus stops skipped

Those who work in Putrajaya, take note. There’s a road closure on Persiaran Perdana for Merdeka Day rehearsals and buses will be diverted at Jalan Lebuh Setia before returning to the original route.

Rapid KL says that the routes affected are P101, P105 and P106, and the 12 stops that are skipped are as follows.

  • PPJ49 Kementerian Kewangan
  • PPJ47 Menara Perkeso
  • PPJ50 Perbendaharaan 2 (Selatan)
  • PPJ46 Perbendaharaan 2 (Utara)
  • PPJ51 Lembaga Pembiayaan Perumahan (Selatan)
  • PPJ45 Lembaga Pembiayaan Perumahan (Utara)
  • PPJ52 Menara Usahawan
  • PPJ53 Istana Kehakiman (Utara)
  • PPJ54 Istana Kehakiman (Selatan)
  • PPJ55 Kementerian Belia & Sukan
  • PPJ376 Galeria Pjh
  • PPJ56 Motocross Circuit (Timur),Persiaran Perdana

