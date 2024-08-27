Rapid KL operator Prasarana hit by cyberattack, assures that daily train operations unaffected

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / August 27 2024 11:13 am

Prasarana, which operates Rapid KL trains and buses, has confirmed news that it is involved in a ‘cyber security incident’ (insiden keselamatan siber) that involves a part of its internal systems. The company says that its cybersecurity team has identified and is handling the incident, which involves unauthorised access to several of its systems.

“We are managing and handling the situation. We are also cooperating with cybersecurity experts to investigate and take mitigating actions. Our priority is the safety and trust in public transport. We confirm that this incident does not affect our daily operations,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

Prasarana says that it is working together with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and CyberSecurity Malaysia to ensure that all steps have been taken. This cooperation aims to provide a holistic response and protect our systems, the statement added.

“We will continue to provide updates from time to time. Our focus is on solving the issue immediately and ensure that our services continue to fulfil the needs of the public,” Prasarana said.

