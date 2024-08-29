2024 MSF Merdeka Race powered by Petronas Primax – action-packed racing in Sepang this Aug 31-Sept 1

Posted in Local News, Motorsports / By Anthony Lim / August 29 2024 10:42 am

The MSF Merdeka Race organised by Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) returns to the Petronas Sepang International Circuit this August 31-September 1, with more than 400 car and superbike racers set to battle it out on track over the two-day long event.

This year’s Merdeka Race, which is powered by Petronas Primax, kicks off on Saturday night, August 31, with the MSF MegaLap Time Attack from 7pm to 11pm to crown the driver and car with the fastest lap time around the circuit.

On Sunday, September 1, a full day of racing is in store, beginning with a 12-lap MSF Superbikes race involving six individual classes (Super Rookie, GP X, GP Pro, GP Masters, All-Stars and Super Sport) and more than 70 racers.

This will be followed by the MSF Saga Cup Merdeka 75, which is a 75-minute mini endurance race with two-drivers per car. The highlight of the racing weekend will be the Merdeka Race – traditionally held in commemoration of national day – which is an endurance race involving 340 racers and 170 cars competing in six individual classes of racing over 99 laps of the 5.543 km-long circuit.

“We are honored to welcome Petronas into this year’s Merdeka Race, which is powered by Petronas Primax. The Merdeka Race has grown into one of the most anticipated annual events on the local racing calendar for enthusiasts due to the diversity of classes being run. With Petronas on board, we hope to be able to elevate this experience and excitement even more for both participants and racing fans moving forward,” said MSF principal Adian Yein Khalid.

The six classes of racing being contested in the Merdeka Race include the Rennplatz Standard Production; Rennplatz Standard Production Max; Vision HKS Super Touring; Vision HKS GT86 x BRZ Racing Cup; Super 1800; and MSF Super Production. In total, RM50,000 in prize monies is up for grabs in the six classes of racing.

The Rennplatz Standard Production and Rennplatz Standard Production Max classes will be offering the most lucrative prize monies, with the champion standing to win a purse of RM6,200, while RM2,950 and RM1,850 will be awarded to the second- and third-place winners respectively.

The champion in the Vision HKS Super Touring and Vision HKS GT86 x BRZ Racing Cup is looking at a prize money of RM5,700, with RM2,950 and RM1,850 being awarded to the second- and third-place finishers respectively. As for the MSF Super 1800 and MSF Super Production classes, the champion will take home RM4,200, while the second- and third-place winners will bag RM1,750 and RM1,050 respectively.

For the MSF MegaLap Time Attack on August 31, paddock access passes are priced at RM20 and are available from the South Track Paddock. Doors will be opened from 3pm on September 1, and North Track Paddock access passes are on sale at RM35 while parking is RM10. Passes are available at the entrance to the North Track on race day. Meanwhile, entry to the main grandstand for spectators on both days is free of charge.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.