2024 Volkswagen Passat Pro debuts in China – larger than European wagon; 220 PS 2.0L TSI, 7-speed DSG

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / September 3 2024 4:28 pm

While Europe gets the ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat as a Variant (wagon) only, it’s a little different in China that still loves a traditional sedan shape. As such, the carmaker has introduced the new Passat Pro at this year’s Chengdu Motor Show as the alternative to the Magotan.

Where the visually-different Magotan is a product of the Volkswagen’s partnership with FAW, the Passat Pro comes from the SAIC-Volkswagen joint venture and shares the same face with the European Variant, but with a sedan rear and similar full-width taillights.

Two trim levels are offered for the Passat Pro – Pioneer Edition and Starry Sky Edition – along with an optional Black Warrior kit for a sportier appearance. The add-on package includes a more aggressive front bumper along with black accents on the side mirrors and window trim.

Compared to its European sibling, the China-made Passat Pro is a much larger car and measures 5,006 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,489 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,871 mm. That’s 89 mm longer overall than the wagon and with an extra 30 mm between the axles. The latest Magotan has the same wheelbase with the Passat Pro but its overall length is 16 mm less.

As for the interior, the general layout of the dashboard is similar to the European model. Features include a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15-inch central infotainment touchscreen, an 11.6-inch touchscreen for the front passenger, a head-up display with augmented reality tech, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 30-colour ambient lighting system, an in-car fragrance system and seats that come with ventilation, heating and massaging functions.

Under the bonnet, the Passat Pro is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four TSI engine making 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) and 350 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Pricing for the sedan will be announced later, although the company is currently accepting pre-orders. Even though the Passat Pro is available, SAIC Volkswagen will continue to offer the existing Chinese-spec Passat that went on sale in 2019 and got a facelift in 2022.

