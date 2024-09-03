Great Wall Motor Poer Sahar Off-Road Edition debuts; 184 PS/480 Nm 2.4L turbodiesel, electric rear seats

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, International News / By Mick Chan / September 3 2024 5:18 pm

Earlier this year, the Great Wall Motor Poer Sahar HEV hybrid double-cab pick-up truck was shown at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, and the manufacturer has launched a burlier version of the model at the ongoing 2024 Chengdu Motor Show, the Poer Sahar Off-Road Edition, which is aimed at more adventurous off-roading.

In this specification, the Poer Sahar Off-Road Edition is powered by a 2.4 litre turbodiesel engine that outputs 135 kW (184 PS) and 480 Nm of torque, which is a lower peak power figure but with more torque compared to the 244 PS/380 Nm turbo petrol engine in the HEV variant, which yields more power and torque combined, at 351 PS and 615 Nm. The Off-Road Edition will also be sold with a 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine.

Its driveline includes front, centre and rear mechanically locking BorgWarner differentials, and the Great Wall Motor-developed nine-speed automatic transmission. Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels shod in Cooper Discoverer AT3 tyres measuring 265/65R18.

With an overall length of over 5.4 metres and an interior width of 1.6 metres, the Poer Sahar is claimed to be the ‘largest, widest and most comfortable’ double-cab pick-up in its class, according to Great Wall Motor, and like the Poer Sahar HEV that was shown in Bangkok earlier this year, boasts of rear seats with backrests that can be reclined by up to 33 degrees.

The Off-Road Edition goes one further by featuring electric adjustment for this movement, though it also omits the sideways-split tailgate of the Poer Sahar HEV, here instead appearing to use a conventional one-piece item with a retractable cover. Also on the Off-Road Edition as standard kit are the front and rear metal bars and snorkel.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the Poer Sahar Off-Road Edition gets Level 2 ADAS including features such as adaptive cruise control and intelligent cruise control. Great Wall Motor also claims that its use of noise reduction technology enables the Poer Sahar Off-Road Edition to have class-leading NVH performance, with a claimed 66.1 decibels as measured from the second row.

In China, the Poer Sahar Off-Road Edition starts from 178,800 yuan (RM109,765) for the Advanced, 188,800 yuan (RM115,895) for the High-End, up to 249,800 yuan (RM153,340) for the Traverse.

