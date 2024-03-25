Bangkok 2024: GWM Poer Sahar HEV, the first hybrid pick-up truck in Thailand – 2.0T petrol, 351 PS/615 Nm

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, International News / By Danny Tan / March 25 2024 4:45 pm

Great Wall Motor (GWM) has unveiled the Poer Sahar HEV at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). Also known as the Cannon in other markets including Malaysia, this latest Poer has something special under the hood – it’s the first hybrid pickup truck in Thailand.

The powertrain combines a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine making 244 PS and 380 Nm. The four-pot is combined with an electric motor with 106 PS and 268 Nm. This is the same powertrain found in the Tank 300 SUV, which is quoted with a total system output of 351 PS and 615 Nm, paired to a 1.75-kWh lithium-ion battery, nine-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive system.

The Poer Sahar has another claim to fame – at 5,445 mm long and 1,991 mm wide, the GWM is a very big boy. For context, that’s 120 mm longer and 91 mm wider than the benchmark one-tonne pick-up truck, the Toyota Hilux. The GWM’s 3,350 mm wheelbase is the longest in class, and is 265 mm longer than the Hilux’s. This big body rolls on 18-inch wheels and 265/60 Goodyear tyres.

One unique feature is the Poer’s tailgate, which opens in two ways – the regular drop down (with dampers) and a split sideways, barn-door style. The button to open is hidden inside the logo. The massive front grill heavy on chrome and is flanked by automatic LED projector headlamps. The daytime running lights and fog lamps are also LEDs.

It might not be very obvious from the outside, but the Poer’s cabin reveals its luxury positioning, with a dashboard from the Tank 500 SUV and 10 Infinity speakers. You’ll also find a 12.3-inch touchscreen and front electric seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger). The leather seats also have a massage function and ventilation.

At the back, the Poer’s passengers enjoy a backrest that can be reclined by 33 degrees, air con vents and a central armrest. Also on is an ADAS suite of safety and driver assist systems, a 360-degree camera and a smartphone app that can lock/unlock, open/close windows and sunroof, and on/off air con and seat ventilation. Available in Pro and Ultra trim levels, the GWM Poer Sahar HEV is now open for booking in Thailand. What do you think of a petrol hybrid truck?

GALLERY: GWM Poer Sahar HEV at BIMS 2024

