2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV – facelift introduces rugged, off-road capable XRT variant, 23mm suspension lift

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Anthony Lim / September 4 2024 7:14 pm

Hyundai has introduced the refreshed 2025 Ioniq 5 in the US, giving the EV increased battery capacity, driving range and new features. The facelift also debuts a rugged XRT variant, which the company says is ideal for venturing further off the beaten path.

Exterior revisions are led by restyled front and rear bumpers and a new rear spoiler, and the car also gets new, more aerodynamic wheels and exterior colours (Atlas White Matte, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Celadon Gray Matte). The body, front and rear doors and B-pillar parts have also been reinforced to improve side collision protection.

Inside, the AC controls have been redesigned, and there’s a new centre console with physical heated front seat controls as well as a new steering wheel design. Elsewhere, the wireless charging pad has been relocated to enhance usability.

The car also gets a next-generation infotainmment system, with the 12.3-inch audio/video navigation system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the model range. All models also feature wireless Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates to ensure new features can be added remotely and that the vehicle’s major controls remain up to date.

The refresh also introduces increased battery capacity on the standard range models from 58 kWh to 63 kWh and from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh on the long range versions. The automaker said gains in operating range from the increased capacity are targeted to be in the region of 20 miles (32 km).

Additionally, the Ioniq 5 in the US gets a Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port, which opens up 17,000+ chargers on Tesla’s Supercharger network in the country without using an adapter, effectively doubling the size of the DC fast-charging network for owners.

As standard, the refreshed Ioniq 5 will come with a Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter, and the company added that moving on, all-new or refreshed Hyundai EVs it sells in the US will come exclusively with a NACS port beginning from Q4 this year.

As for the XRT, which the company says is positioned between the upgraded standard model and the high-performance Ioniq 5 N, it has been designed for those wanting to take the EV beyond the tarmac.

Available only in dual motor AWD form with a 84 kWh battery, it gets a more aggressive front and rear design with unique bumpers, side skirts and etched digital camouflage cladding, its pattern created using the Ioniq pixel as the building block.

The car also features plenty of black accents, from the window surround trim and mirror caps to its badging across the exterior. The dedicated 18-inch wheels are also presented in matte black, and also displays the same Ioniq pixel theme on its surface.

To ensure it can handle rougher terrain, the XRT gets a higher ground clearance, accomplished through a 23mm suspension lift. This increases the approach angle of the car to 19.8 degrees (non XRT, 17.5 degrees) and the departure angle to 30.0 degrees, up from the 25.4 degrees on the standard model.

Inside, the XRT features H-Tex seating surfaces with XRT-unique pattern and logo, XRT badged all-weather floor mats and a black headliner. What do you think of the rugged XRT? Does it look like something you’d take off road?

GALLERY: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT

GALLERY: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited

