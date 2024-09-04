NPE and Besraya Highway closure from Sat midnight for the IJM Allianz Duo Highway Challenge 2024 run

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 4 2024 12:37 pm

Those who live along or frequent the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), take note. Both highways will be temporarily closed from midnight this Saturday till 11am on Sunday, September 8.

The road closure is to make way for the IJM Allianz Duo Highway Challenge 2024. The annual run will have 5 km, 10 km, 21 km half marathon and 42.195 km full marathon distances, with the start and finish line at Sunway Pyramid.

The FM route covers both the NPE and Besraya highways, taking runners all the way to Maluri in Cheras and back – just imagine that while looking at the map below. As usual, HM runners cover the length of the NPE and back. The flag-off time for the FM is 3am while HM runners have to be at the start line before 5.30 am. 10K participants will start an hour after that.

Away from the NPE, the Sunway area should be pretty congested as well this Sunday morning, as thousands of runners would have their cars parked in the area around the mall. Keep this in mind when thinking of where to go for breakfast/brunch. Runners, have an injury-free run and may you PB.

