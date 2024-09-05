Mercedes-Benz to invest RM8.67 billion with local partners in China for MPV, long-wheelbase CLA, GLE

Posted in International News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

Mercedes-Benz to invest RM8.67 billion with local partners in China for MPV, long-wheelbase CLA, GLE

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA

The Mercedes-Benz Group announced its plans to invest over US$2 billion (RM8.67 billion) with local Chinese partners for the expansion of its product line-up in China, reported Car News China.

Of the sum to be invested, over US$1.4 billion (RM6.07 billion) will be allocated to passenger vehicle operations, while US$550 million (RM2.38 billion) will go towards light commercial vehicles.

These models, which will be made in China, will be manufactured by existing Mercedes-Benz joint venture companies. For passenger vehicles this will be Beijing Benz, a joint venture with BAIC, while light commercial vehicles will be by Fujian Benz, a joint venture with BAIC and Fujian Motor Company.

Among the passenger vehicles planned, Beijing Benz will start production of models built on the MMA architecture next year, likely beginning with the fully electric, long-wheelbase CLA, according to the report. The Concept CLA that was unveiled last year aimed to preview an entire family of entry-level, fully electric models.

Mercedes-Benz to invest RM8.67 billion with local partners in China for MPV, long-wheelbase CLA, GLE

The China-specific investment will also be directed towards the long-wheelbase GLE SUV, which will also be a China-exclusive model and which will be the first model to be developed by the marque’s China-based R&D team, the report noted. This long-wheelbase GLE will emphasise rear seat passenger comfort and intelligent technologies aimed at the Chinese market.

Investment that will be channeled to the Fujian Benz light commercial division will go towards the production of a new luxury electric MPV that will be built on the manufacturer’s VAN.EA architecture, and all future medium- and large-sized light commercial vans will be derived from this scalable electric platform.

The German brand is also developing a new software architecture named MB.OS, which is being developed in-house and is set to debut next year alongside new models based on the modular MMA architecture. This will offer a new MBUX virtual assistant with enhanced, three-dimensional graphics and large language models, as well as an ‘end-to-end’ smart-driving system that is tailored to the Chinese market, it said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ E200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C300
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC200
MERCEDES-BENZ E350
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 