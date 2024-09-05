Two additional KTM ETS train services from Sept 13 to 22, in conjunction with Malaysia Day, school holidays

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / September 5 2024 10:42 am

In conjunction with the second term school holidays and holidays for Rasul Maulidur and Malaysia Day, Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has announced two additional ETS train services for its KL Sentral-Padang Besar route from September 13 to 22.

The rail operator said that the additional train service is to meet the expected increased passenger demand during the holiday season. The additional train will offer 630 tickets per day, bringing the total to 6,300 tickets over the duration of the operation.

Over the 10-day period, the additional ETS train is scheduled to depart from Padang Besar to KL Sentral at 11.05 am and reach its destination at 4.30 pm. It will then depart from KL Sentral at 5.00 pm and reach Padang Besar at 10.20 pm.

The company said that the additional train tickets will go on sale from September 6, starting at 10 am, and advised the public to purchase tickets through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application.

