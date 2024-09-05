Two additional KTM ETS train services from Sept 13 to 22, in conjunction with Malaysia Day, school holidays

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

Two additional KTM ETS train services from Sept 13 to 22, in conjunction with Malaysia Day, school holidays

In conjunction with the second term school holidays and holidays for Rasul Maulidur and Malaysia Day, Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has announced two additional ETS train services for its KL Sentral-Padang Besar route from September 13 to 22.

The rail operator said that the additional train service is to meet the expected increased passenger demand during the holiday season. The additional train will offer 630 tickets per day, bringing the total to 6,300 tickets over the duration of the operation.

Two additional KTM ETS train services from Sept 13 to 22, in conjunction with Malaysia Day, school holidays

Over the 10-day period, the additional ETS train is scheduled to depart from Padang Besar to KL Sentral at 11.05 am and reach its destination at 4.30 pm. It will then depart from KL Sentral at 5.00 pm and reach Padang Besar at 10.20 pm.

The company said that the additional train tickets will go on sale from September 6, starting at 10 am, and advised the public to purchase tickets through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 