2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched in Malaysia – base model at RM70,900, RVE at RM77,900

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 9 2024 11:24 pm

Launched in Malaysia is the 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, with two model variants. The base model Supermotard is priced at RM70,900 while the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE retails at RM77,900, with all pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Coming with Ducati’s new Superquadro Mono single-cylinder, the power plant is effectively half a 1,285 cc Superquadro engine from the 1299 Panigale. Displacing 659 cc and producing a maximum power of 77.5 hp at 9,750 rpm with 64 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, the Superquadro Mono comes with desmodromic valve actuation and titanium intake valves, along with an oval section throttle with and under-throttle injector.

Adding the optional Ducati Performance Termignoni racing exhaust raises the horsepower figure to 84.5 hp. As per all modern day Ducatis, the Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with oil service intervals at 15,000 km and valve clearance checks every 30,000 km.

The electronics suit on the Hyoermotard 698 Mono is comprehensive, coming with brand-new Cornering ABS with Slide-by-Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Traction Control and Engine Brake Control as standard. There are four riding modes – Sport, Road, Urban and Wet – and three Engine, or power, modes, along with three wheelie modes.

Ducati Performance software for Ducati Wheelie Control is available as an option. This mod which can only be used with the track only Ducati Performance Termignoni exhaust gives Wheelie Assist that allows for prolonged wheelies, using engine torque to control the angle.

Front suspension is from Marzocchi, fully-adjustable while the rear is fitted with a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock and progressive linkage. As expected, Brembo supplies the braking, with an M4.32 4-piston radial caliper in front acting on a 330 mm brake disc with aluminium carrier to save weight while the rear wheel gets a 240 mm disc.

Differentiating the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE is a Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down EVO as standard, also available as an extra cost option on the base model. The RVE variant also comes with model specific graphics.

With a curb weight of 151 kg without fuel, the Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with cast alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, measuring 120/70 ZR 17 at the front and 160/60 ZR 17 at the rear. 12-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and seat height is set at 904 mm as standard, with the optional low seat lowers it to 889 mm while combined with the lowering kit, lowered further to 849 mm.

