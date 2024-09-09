Jaguar Land Rover to launch Tata platform-based models next year; built in India, likely to be pure-ICE

Posted in International News, Jaguar, Land Rover, Tata / By Mick Chan / September 9 2024 6:18 pm

A new Jaguar Land Rover model is to be built on a new platform developed by the British brands’ parent firm Tata, and this model will be launched next year, reported Autocar. This new Tata-developed platform will also underpin a ‘high-end’ Tata model, Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was quoted as saying.

Both upcoming models will be built in an all-new factory in India, and there are plans for the models to be exported to markets outside India, according to the report.

“We’re able to bring the cost attitude of Tata Motors with the design sophistication of [Jaguar Land Rover]. Then you get the benefit occurring for both in two different ways and the volumes go up, which justifies the investment that goes into the platform,” Chandrasekaran told Autocar India.

The chairman of the Tata Group had not confirmed what branding, or powertrains the new models would get, however these upcoming models are not expected to be electrified as the Indian market continues to be heavily dependent on internal combustion engines, Autocar observed.

Given the possible India-centric emphasis, these upcoming models are therefore likely to be sold exclusively in Asian markets to build a strong business case before exporting to other regions can be considered. Jaguar Land Rover vehicle assembly operations in India currently takes place in Pune, where Land Rover and Range Rover models are assembled from knock-down kits made for the Indian market.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.