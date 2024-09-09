Malaysian government considering amending laws to support development of autonomous vehicles

The Malaysian government is considering amending laws to support the digitalisation and development of autonomous vehicles, New Straits Times reported.
“We need to take steps to see the future because maybe now it is not yet mainstream. But maybe in 10, 20 years, most of our public transportation systems will no longer use humans as drivers. They can be autonomous. Now, most of them still need drivers,” said transport minister Anthony Loke.
He said that the government is taking the initial steps to assess the extent to which this can be implemented before deciding what legislative amendments can be made to support the digitalisation of vehicles. Loke added that there is currently no timeline as the proof of concept (PoC) for autonomous public transport is still being conducted.
“At the ministry of transport, we are ready to assist. I believe this matter needs to be examined through examples from other countries that already have a legal framework in place. So far, Malaysia does not yet have a legal framework for autonomous vehicles, so we need to look at examples from abroad as a reference,” Loke said following a 5G demonstration carried out on eMoovit Technology’s autonomous bus earlier today.
He added that the ministry of transport is prepared to facilitate the development of autonomous vehicles in terms of legislation. “We also need to look at its commercialisation, because it’s pointless to have a legal framework without its practical application,” he said.
Comments
in 10-20 yrs time, the Myvi will still be around.
Before u talk abt “Autonomous”, plz rectify the issues such as disappearing road marks, smart traffic light, mbikes dont use mbikes lane, toll for mbikes, 20yrs car scrapping policy, enforcement on vehicles tht no roadtax, insurance , driving license. Speed up the initiative to stdised car num plate! Tq
Go lodge report to your nearest local town councils or city councils for missing road markers faulty traffic lights. Other matters nothing much can do due to too many kopi-o license drivers motorcyclist misbehavior on the road……
Our potholes are not ready for autonomous driving..
JUST FOCUS ON DEVELOPING OUR OWN PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION YOU STUPID FAT ASS
in a country where most jobs are manual and low pay , the impending automation will push the workers into redundancy . then what? no job , no money . who is autonomous public transport catering to then?
Ah Loke Gor is just doing this for HeLongMask who soon will make open the automated driverless package to local Tesla users….as expected HeLongMask boot licker…all about business & money milking
Maybe fix the roads first? Potholes everywhere and line markings fading, how can the autonomous vehicles make sure they’re even going straight?