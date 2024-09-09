Touch n Go releases Hot Wheels card – 2k units, RM25

Posted in Local News / By /

Touch n Go releases Hot Wheels card – 2k units, RM25

Click to enlarge

Touch n Go has released the third edition of the popular Hot Wheels card, which features a cool dual-tone design. Only 2,000 units of this limited edition card are available, so if you’re a Hot Wheels collector, you know what to do!

Based on the latest NFC card, you can reload from any NFC-enabled smartphone via the TnG eWallet app. It is priced at RM25, and can be purchased at Touch n Go service and sales centres located at Nu Sentral and Bangsar South.

“This Hot Wheels collaboration has been a huge success, so Touch n Go is giving collectors the chance to see and purchase the card physically. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to own a piece of Touch ‘n Go’s latest stylish companion! Fans can look forward to getting their hands on something special, with more bold designs coming soon,” the company said in a statement.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 