Touch n Go releases Hot Wheels card – 2k units, RM25

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 9 2024 11:36 am

Touch n Go has released the third edition of the popular Hot Wheels card, which features a cool dual-tone design. Only 2,000 units of this limited edition card are available, so if you’re a Hot Wheels collector, you know what to do!

Based on the latest NFC card, you can reload from any NFC-enabled smartphone via the TnG eWallet app. It is priced at RM25, and can be purchased at Touch n Go service and sales centres located at Nu Sentral and Bangsar South.

“This Hot Wheels collaboration has been a huge success, so Touch n Go is giving collectors the chance to see and purchase the card physically. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to own a piece of Touch ‘n Go’s latest stylish companion! Fans can look forward to getting their hands on something special, with more bold designs coming soon,” the company said in a statement.

