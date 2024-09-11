Linglong Tire announces new multi-year agreement to be the official tyre sponsor for Chelsea Football Club

Posted in International News / By Gerard Lye / September 11 2024 9:42 am

Linglong Tire has announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to be the official tyre partner for Chelsea Football Club (CFC). In an official release, the Chinese tyre manufacturer said it would work alongside the West London-based club to create bespoke content and experiences in key strategic markets as well as build its global presence.

Promotional branding will also be featured at the club’s home stadium of Stamford Bridge, including pitchside placements during Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup matches. Additionally, CFC’s travel coach will be equipped with Linglong’s tyres.

“Becoming the official global partner of Chelsea Football Club is an important milestone in Linglong Tire’s internationalisation strategy. We cherish this opportunity and will fully utilise this to showcase the brand charm and product strength of Linglong Tire to the world. We look forward to working with Chelsea to deliver passion and excellence to fans and consumers worldwide, jointly writing a new chapter in brand development,” said Wang Feng, chairman and president of Linglong Tire.

“We are delighted to welcome Linglong Tire as our new official global tire partner, an ambitious and innovative company who are committed to excellence in manufacturing, service and brand. We look forward to contributing to Linglong’s global growth plans, and collaborating with a prestigious Chinese brand to grow our footprint in China,” commented Casper Stylsvig, CFC’s chief revenue officer.

