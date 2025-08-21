Omoda | Jaecoo Carnival at Desa Park City from Aug 21-24 – J5, C9 PHEV preview; Merdeka deals offered

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Gerard Lye / August 21 2025 5:45 pm

The Omoda | Jaecoo Carnival opened its doors to the public today and is currently ongoing from August 21-24, 2025 at Car Park 3, Desa Park City. A first for Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia, the event takes place daily from 10am to 10pm and serves as platform to showcase not just the brands’ new energy vehicles (NEVs), but also to preview upcoming models.

On the latter, there’s the Jaecoo J5, a B-segment SUV that slots in below the J7 and is estimated to be priced from RM120,000. It is joined by the Omoda C9 PHEV, the plug-in hybrid version of the brand’s flagship SUV that packs plenty of performance into the efficient Super Hybrid System (SHS) powertrain. A dedicated SHS Experience Lab has been set up if you want to learn more about the capabilities, different configurations and benefits of the Omoda | Jaecoo hybrid system.

The vehicle previews and SHS Experience Lab are not the only things that visitors can expect at the four-day event, with test drives also available from 10am to 7pm daily for the current range that includes the J7 (petrol and PHEV), J8 and petrol-only C9.

In conjunction with the Merdeka celebration, there are some exclusive deals being offered for the J7, with the AWD variant available with an interest rate as low as 0.7% or seven years of free service. Meanwhile, the 2WD is offered with financing from as low as 0.8% or a five-year free service package, while the PHEV variant gets a 10-year, 1,000,000-km engine and battery warranty. Buying a J7 also enters you into a lucky draw where you can stand a chance to win a C9.

Located just outside the main Omoda | Jaecoo pavilion is iCaur, with test drives available for the 03 EV that is set to be launched later this year – the V23 is also being previewed there. Nearby is a dedicated test area that simulates specific off-road conditions for the 03 to tackle, which you can experience first-hand.

If you need a break from the cars, the carnival also has a wide selection of food and beverage offerings, and your little ones can enjoy the kids’ play zones. Also nearby is the Pingmin Market, a cultural bazaar known as “the market for the people” with a variety of culinary and artisanal delights.

“The Omoda | Jaecoo Carnival brings together our most complete line-up yet, showcasing performance and innovation at every level, forged by purpose to deliver outstanding performance and segment-defining innovation. Alongside, it previews two upcoming models – J5, our ‘Everyday Superstar’, and the C9 PHEV, built with ‘The Power To Lead’ – both ready to excite customers in Malaysia,” said Emily Lek, vice president of Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia.

“Most importantly, this carnival is our way of saying thank you to all our customers for their outstanding support, welcoming new ones into the world of attainable luxury, and educating the wider public about the benefits of next-generation new energy vehicle (NEV) technology,” she added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.