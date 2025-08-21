2025 Jaecoo J5 previewed in Malaysia – RM120k est; X50, HR-V rival; 1.5T, CVT, Level 2.5 ADAS; ROI open

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Gerard Lye / August 21 2025 12:48 pm

The Jaecoo J5 has been previewed in Malaysia as a smaller alternative to the popular J7. While Indonesia and Thailand have already welcomed the J5 as an electric vehicle (EV), the unit on show at the Omoda | Jaecoo Carnival at Desa Park City from August 21-24 is with an internal combustion engine (ICE).

Malaysia will be getting the J5 with a 1.5 litre turbocharged intercooled (TCI) engine developing 147 PS (145 hp or 108 kW) and 210 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels via a CVT. The claimed fuel consumption is 7.5 litres per 100 km following the WLTC standard.

This setup differs from what is offered in the UK, which gets both ICE and EV versions. The ICE model is powered by 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit that serves up 147 PS (145 hp or 108 kW) and 275 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. For further context, the J7 2WD currently on sale here also comes with a 1.6T engine mated to a 7DCT, albeit with higher outputs of 197 PS and 290 Nm.

Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia were also keen to point out the J5’s suspension features front MacPherson struts and a rear multi-link, which is rare in the B-segment SUV space. The Honda HR-V, Proton X50, Chery Tiggo Cross all have a rear torsion beam by comparison.

Suspension talk aside, the competition is about the same size as the J5, with the Jaecoo model measuring 4,380 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall. The J5’s wheelbase of 2,620 mm is 10 mm more than the HR-V and Tiggo Cross, and 20 mm more than the X50. The Omoda 5 has the superior wheelbase among this group at 4,400 mm. For further comparison, the J7 is larger still at 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall has a wheelbase of 2,672 mm.

If you like the Range Rover Evoque-inspired look of the J7, you’ll be glad to know the J5 follows the same square-cut template. There are differences though, as the broad grille with vertical lines meets up with the main headlamps clusters that integrate the integrated daytime running lights, as opposed to the J7’s dual-tier arrangement.

Elsewhere, there are conventional door handles instead of the flush ones on the J7, and the J5 is available with a two-tone paint finish. Moving inside, you’ll find a large vertical infotainment touchscreen dominating the dashboard, which differs from the J7 in a few ways.

For one, the air vents, particularly the ones at the edges, are more subtly integrated to create a more seamless look. The same is also true of the digital instrument cluster that blends into the dash rather than the J7 that looks to have tablet stapled on. The J5’s centre console has a more minimalistic look too, with just cupholders and an armrest placed aft of the wireless charging pad. This is because the gear selector is now a stalk on the steering column, freeing up vertical space.

It’s also worth pointing out the J5 dials back on the ruggedness in other parts of its cabin compared to the J7. For instance, “normal” door handles are used instead of chunky ones, while the dash inlay is simpler with less patterned surfaces and brightwork. Another USP being touted is TUV certification for the pet-friendly materials used inside the cabin.

When it comes to tech, the J5 sports an 8-inch widescreen digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch central infotainment touchscreen with 2K resolution, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support as well as a built-in karaoke function. Plenty of natural light floods the cabin too thanks to what is said to be the largest panoramic moonroof in its class at 1.45 square metres. Level 2.5 ADAS features are also included, including AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and more.

In terms of practicality, the five-seat SUV has 480 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,180 litres with the 60:40 split-fold rear seats lowered. There’s also a storage under the boot floor, but that is taken by the spare wheel and tyre.

As this is just a preview, final pricing isn’t available yet, and specifications may vary come launch day. We’re told the J5 is estimated to sell from RM120,000 and that customers can already start registering their interest. With that target price point, the J5 is airdropping straight into the highly competitive B-segment SUV battlefield with a starting price well above the X50 and Tiggo Cross. Think it has a chance?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.