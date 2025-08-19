Jaecoo J5 EV launched in Thailand – CBU, 58.9 kWh battery, 400 km WLTP, 211 PS/288 Nm, RM71k-78k

In Cars, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan James Tan / August 19 2025 2:53 pm

After launching in the UK, the Jaecoo J5 EV has been launched in Thailand in 549k baht (RM71k) Dynamic and 599k baht (RM78k) Max variants, according to Autolifethailand.tv. These prices apply to the first 1,000 units until September 30, after which they should rise to 629k (RM82k) and 679k baht (RM88k).

It’s called the Jaecoo 5 EV (no ‘J’) there. Imported CBU from China, the B-segment EV SUV carries a 58.9 kWh battery (a bit smaller than what Britain gets, but it can swallow the same 80 kW DC and 11 kW AC) that yields a 461 km NEDC range (400 km WLTP). 0-100 km/h takes 7.7 seconds and top speed is 175 km/h thanks to a 211 PS/288 Nm front-mounted electric motor.

Length, width, height, wheelbase and ground clearance are respectively 4,380, 1,860, 1,650, 2,620 and 174 mm. There’s a 35-litre frunk and a 480-litre boot (fold the back seats down for 1,284 litres). Suspension is handled by MacPherson struts up front and multi-links out back.

Both variants get Eco/Normal/Sport modes, 18-inch alloys wrapped in 235/55 rubber, dual-zone auto air-con with rear air vents, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 50W wireless charger, six airbags and TPMS. What does the Max get that the base Dynamic doesn’t?

The answers are power-foldable side mirrors with demister, six speakers instead of two, roof rails, a panoramic glass roof, power sunshades, power tailgate, 64-colour ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel and door cards, powered and ventilated front seats (driver six-way, passenger four-way), rear centre armrest, a bigger centre touch-screen (12.3 versus the Dynamic’s nine inches), AEB and ACC.

Omoda & Jaecoo Thailand offers an eight-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km motor and high-voltage battery warranty, along with freebies including one year’s insurance and a wallbox with installation. Prefer ICE? The petrol-powered J5 is coming to Malaysia.

Jaecoo J5 EV at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show

