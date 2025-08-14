Jaecoo J5 EV launched in the UK as Jaecoo E5 – 204 PS/287 Nm, 61.1 kWh LFP, 400 km range, RM157k-174k

In Cars, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan James Tan / August 14 2025 2:54 pm

The Jaecoo J5 EV has been launched in the UK as the Jaecoo E5, Auto Express reports. Pure (£27,505, RM157k) and Luxury (£30,505, RM174k) variants are available, and UK deliveries start in October. In comparison, the petrol J5 (known simply as the 5 there) costs £24,505-28,000 (RM140k-160k).

The zero-emissions B-segment SUV has one 207 PS/287 Nm front motor and a 61.1 kWh LFP battery (30-80% in 27 minutes at the max 80 kW DC) that yields 400 km of range. 0-100 km/h takes 7.7 seconds. It’s got vehicle-to-load (V2L), approach and departure angles of 20 and 30 degrees respectively, Pet Mode (keeps cabin cool and secure while you’re out of the car) and a 480-litre boot (expandable to 1,180 litres).

Click to enlarge

The Pure variant gets a 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen, a 540-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, six Sony speakers, six-way manual front seats and 19 ADAS functions including ACC. The Luxury variant adds a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, heated/ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and two more Sony speakers for eight in total.

Looks-wise, it’s pretty much a Jaecoo J5 with no grille, and the Jaecoo emblem has moved up to a thick bar between the headlamps. The interior is also pretty much J5 – although the car we saw at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show had bright upholstery. The J5 is coming to Malaysia – excited?

Jaecoo J5 EV at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show

