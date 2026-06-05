Jaecoo J5 EV vs iCaur 03 iWD compared – what are the differences between the two Chery EV SUVs

In Cars, iCaur, Omoda Jaecoo / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 5 2026 1:29 am

Earlier this week, Omoda Jaecoo Malaysia teased the impending arrival of the Jaecoo J5 EV in Malaysia. The J5 EV is as expected from its name an EV version of the J5 B-segment SUV that has already been launched here with a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine.

The J5 EV trades ICE power for a front-mounted motor that outputs 211 PS and 288 Nm and a 58.9 kWh battery, offering 461 km of range on the NEDC test cycle (400 km WLTP). Performance is spritely, with a 0-100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h.

You might notice some design similarities with the iCaur 03, which shares a similarly boxy look. Some may think, is the J5 EV just a rebadged iCaur 03?

The two cars actually sit in completely different segments. A big hint is the fact that the iCaur 03 when wearing a Jaecoo badge sold in other markets is called the Jaecoo J6. And 6 is a bigger number than 5, so it all makes sense doesn’t it?

Jaecoo J5 EV vs iCaur 03 iWD Specs Jaecoo J5 EV iCaur 03 iWD Length 4,380 mm 4,406 mm Width 1,860 mm 1,910 mm Height 1,650 mm 1,715 mm Wheelbase 2,620 mm 2,715 mm Segment B-segment C-segment Motor 211 PS, 288Nm 279 PS, 385 Nm Driven Front Wheel All Wheel Battery 58.9 kWh 69.8 kWh Range 461 km 418 km 0-100 7.7s 6.5s Price TBC RM129,880 Comparison between the Jaecoo J5 EV and iCaur 03 iWD.

The iCaur 03 is the bigger car on every axis. The most meaningful gaps are the 95 mm longer wheelbase and the 50 mm extra width. It sits in the C segment, which means it is sized more like a Jaecoo J7. The Jaecoo J5 is classed as a B-segment subcompact crossover.

As for motor specs, the iCaur 03 originally came in two variants – the 2WD and the iWD. After CKD operations began, the 2WD was dropped and only the iWD remains. That’s probably for the good as the 2WD performance specs was curiously slower than the Jaecoo J5 EV.

The J5 EV’s more efficient packaging and aero give it more usable range than the taller, boxier, off-road-pitched iCaur 03.

And of course most importantly, the Jaecoo J5 EV is also likely expected to be priced lower than then iCaur 03 iWD’s RM129,880 price tag. How much do you think the Jaecoo J5 EV will be priced at? In comparison, the ICE-powered J5 comes in at RM108k. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Jaecoo J5 EV at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show

GALLERY: 2026 iCaur 03 CKD

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