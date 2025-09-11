iCaur 03 EV – world’s first delivery of electric off-road SUV is to car collector JP Chin at iCaur Petaling Jaya

In Cars, iCaur, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 11 2025 11:48 am

Malaysia is home to the world’s first iCaur dealership and is now where the world’s first delivery of the iCaur 03 took place. On September 10, 2025, famous car collector JP Chin took delivery of the electric SUV at iCaur Petaling Jaya, which is operated by Karrus Automotive Group.

The 03 is another addition to JP Chin’s collection of cars that includes a wide range of exotics and many other models, most of which are exhibited at JPM Museo. Speaking to Karrus Automotive Group, Chin said he wants to a build a community with iCaur and plans to customise his purchase to match the look of his Land Rover Defender.

The white unit delivered is a top-spec iWD variant, which is one of two available in our market. Priced at RM129,800, it features a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with a total system output of 279 PS (275 hp or 205 kW) and 385 Nm. Powering the electric motors is a 69.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for 418 km of range following the NEDC standard.

For RM10,000 less, there’s the 2WD variant that also gets a LFP battery, but with a reduced capacity of 65.7 kWh. This powers a single electric motor at the rear rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 220 Nm, with the NEDC-rated range being 426 km.

Both variants DC fast charging at a maximum capacity of 80 kW to get the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in around 30 minutes. Meanwhile, AC charging is capped at 6.6 kW and there’s a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that delivers up to 3.2 kW to power accessories or electrical appliances.

Initially offered as a fully-imported (CBU) model, the 03 will later be locally assembled (CKD) at Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam in January 2026. The 03T and V23 are other iCaur models confirmed for our market, although it isn’t known when these will be launched here.

