iCaur Malaysia opens Glenmarie outlet by Absolute Motor – brand’s first dealership in Malaysia, worldwide

In iCaur, Local News / by Mick Chan / August 27 2025 1:47 pm

iCaur Malaysia has opened its Glenmarie dealership location today, which is also the brand’s first dealership worldwide, the company has announced.

Operated by Absolute Motor, the brand’s Glenmarie dealership is located at 12, Jalan Pendaftar U1/54, Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor. Its showroom is open 8:30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday, while the service centre operates 8:30am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday.

Occupying 18,912 square feet of space, the iCaur Glenmarie dealership is designed as a “full service lifestyle hub”, incorporating a showroom that accommodates up to five vehicles, customer lounge with Wi-Fi and F&B, a dedicated vehicle delivery bay, and two private EV charging bays. This location also features the iCaur Arcade, a gaming zone for customers and visitors.

For aftersales operations, the iCaur Glenmarie dealership includes a service centre with three service bays, as well as a dedicated customisation bay. With its team of 30 highly trained staff, the service centre has a monthly service capacity of up to 300 vehicles, according to the company.

Following the opening of the Glenmarie dealership, iCaur aims to set up 18 sales points and nine full-fledged dealerships nationwide by mid-September, while dealer Absolute Motor will also expand its footprint with additional outlets in the coming months, it added.

“Offering unique designs and formidable engineering, our steadfast commitment to become the first iCaur dealership in Malaysia and the world represents our firm belief in the brand and in its promise of sustainable mobility that also resonates with the lifestyle of its owners,” said Absolute Motor managing director Andy Yap.

“In under four months since our debut, iCaur has stamped an indelible mark in Malaysia, delivering a simple yet profound message — Born to Play. iCaur Glenmarie reflects that spirit, standing as the first dealership not only in Malaysia but in the world, and setting the tone for a brand that appeals to individuality and self-expression — delivered through capable, tech-forward vehicles and a complementary ecosystem that encourages adventure every step of the way,” said iCaur Malaysia vice president Emily Lek.

In terms of product, the brand will be officially launching the iCaur 03 on September 9, following the battery-electric model’s first Malaysian appearance in May this year. Two variants of the 03 will be offered in Malaysia; the range starts with the 03 2WD single-motor rear-wheel-drive, and this is joined by the 03 iWD, the dual-motor AWD variant; estimated prices are RM145,000 and RM155,000, respectively.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.