iCaur 03 EV to be launched in Malaysia on September 9 – 2WD and AWD variants, RM145k to RM155k est

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, iCaur, Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 27 2025 12:58 pm

iCaur Malaysia has revealed that it will be officially introducing its first all-electric model to the Malaysian market next month, with the iCaur 03 set to make its market debut on September 9. The SUV which was first shown here in its Jaecoo J6 form in May 2024, before it was decided that it would be marketed as the iCaur 03 in Malaysia.

As indicated previously, two variants of the 03 will be offered here, these being the 03 2WD, which is estimated to be priced from RM145,000, and the 03 iWD, with the price for that expected to start from RM155,000.

Measuring in at 4,406 mm long, 1,910 mm wide and 1,715 mm tall, with a 2,715 mm wheelbase, the 03 has plenty of presence, and those who like boxy, muscular shapes will find this one especially appealing. Other key numbers include a 1,874 kg kerb weight.

The 03 2WD is powered by an 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 220 Nm rear-mounted motor, with power sent to the rear wheels. Juice for the motor is supplied by a 65.69 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, and this is good enough for 426 km of NEDC-rated travel (or around 355 km, WLTP).

The 03 iWD, as its moniker suggests, sports a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, and this is made up of a 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 165 Nm front axle motor and the same 184 PS/220 Nm rear axle motor seen on the 2WD to yield a total system output of 279 PS (275 hp or 205 kW) and 385 Nm. This setup propels the 03 from zero to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 150 km/h.

The iWD features a slightly larger capacity 69.77 kWh LFP battery, which offers an NEDC-rated range of 418 km (342 km on the WLTP standard, as per the Singapore market Jaecoo J6). Both variants support up to 80 kW of DC fast charging, which brings the batteries from a 30 to 80% state-of-charge (SoC) in around 30 minutes. The battery also supports AC charging at up to 6.6 kW, and there’s a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function

The launch will reveal the full details of the Malaysian specifications soon, but the kit list will include items such as a iRoad suite with six selectable drive modes, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 9.2-inch digital instrument panel as well as a 12-speaker Infinity sound system. There’s also a Level 2.5 ADAS driving assistance suite, with lane assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist among that particular mix.

The 03 EV is one of three models that iCaur plans to launch in Malaysia this year, with the other two being the 03T, which is a more rugged, sportier version of the 03, and the V23, which is expected to be priced close to the 03 and 03T. More on the iCaur 03 very soon.

GALLERY: iCaur 03 iWD, Malaysian preview

GALLERY: iCaur 03, Malaysia Autoshow 2025

GALLERY: iCaur 03 with accessories, Malaysia Autoshow 2025

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.