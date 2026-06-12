iCaur Malaysia upgrades battery, EV component warranty to 10 years for all 2026-registered units

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, iCaur, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 12 2026 12:45 pm

iCaur Malaysia has announced that it has delivered to date over 3,000 vehicles nationwide, less than a year after the launch of its first model – the 03 – in September 2025. Also, the V23 was Malaysia’s best-selling non-national EV last month, and iCaur is now the country’s third best-selling EV brand (both for May and year-to-date).

To thank customers, the carmaker is upgrading the power battery, drive unit, and high-voltage component warranty warranty for all 2026-registered vehicles to 10 years/200,000 km (up from eight years/160,000 km). The vehicle warranty stays at seven years/150,000 km.

iCaur Malaysia currently has 21 sales outlets nationwide, including a new boutique showroom at Pavilion Bukit Jalil (operated by Rover Drive Sdn Bhd) and a new full-fledged showroom in Seremban (operated by NexV Synergy Sdn Bhd). The company targets 30 sales outlets by year-end.

There are currently two iCaur vehicles on sale in Malaysia – the RM130k 03 (which is now CKD) and the RM120k-133k V23. They’re both EVs, but REEVs could be next, including this version of the 03 and this big guy.

2026 iCaur 03 CKD in Malaysia

2026 iCaur V23 iWD in Malaysia

2026 iCaur V23 2WD in Malaysia

2026 iCaur V23 iWD on an off-roading course

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