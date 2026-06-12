iCaur Malaysia upgrades battery, EV component warranty to 10 years for all 2026-registered units

iCaur Malaysia has announced that it has delivered to date over 3,000 vehicles nationwide, less than a year after the launch of its first model – the 03 – in September 2025. Also, the V23 was Malaysia’s best-selling non-national EV last month, and iCaur is now the country’s third best-selling EV brand (both for May and year-to-date).
To thank customers, the carmaker is upgrading the power battery, drive unit, and high-voltage component warranty warranty for all 2026-registered vehicles to 10 years/200,000 km (up from eight years/160,000 km). The vehicle warranty stays at seven years/150,000 km.
iCaur Malaysia currently has 21 sales outlets nationwide, including a new boutique showroom at Pavilion Bukit Jalil (operated by Rover Drive Sdn Bhd) and a new full-fledged showroom in Seremban (operated by NexV Synergy Sdn Bhd). The company targets 30 sales outlets by year-end.
There are currently two iCaur vehicles on sale in Malaysia – the RM130k 03 (which is now CKD) and the RM120k-133k V23. They’re both EVs, but REEVs could be next, including this version of the 03 and this big guy.
2026 iCaur 03 CKD in Malaysia
2026 iCaur V23 iWD in Malaysia
2026 iCaur V23 2WD in Malaysia
2026 iCaur V23 iWD on an off-roading course
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Comments
Where’s the jiaojiao haters!? who cant afford it… can only dream of japanese car and lick the p2 and proton tyre….
poor malaysians spend their whole life working hard for a perodua axia. sad pathetic life.
can someone remind me, bmw default warranty is how many years?
why not 20 years icaur? or 30? in 5 years: “oh we are withdrawing from Msia due to decline in EV uptake”
c type went through limatigabelas, experienced NEP and boomee supremacy, but did they withdraw from malaysia?
chinese are resilient and persistent . even 60 years after independence, C still remain in malaysia even being persecution and discrimination .
I drove EV their power only good at city speed. Really very eager under sport mode. On highway, the same pedal give you lower feedback. You can boost for a sec or two then the speed remain constant and you will be overtaken by normal 330i or 530i in time when they get to much higher speed. EV drivetrain characteristic seems not for race on highway. They priorities battery more. And they all float heavily and range drop drastically when speed increase.
thats because EV usually have 1/2 gear ratio only, while bmw and merc have 8 or 9 speed gearbox,thats why faster at higher speed.
i only wish more WLTP from the batteru.
Improve the charging speeds also la
10 years warranty for battery?
That just makes the battery rental irrelevant with it’s 9 years warranty for the you-know-what company.