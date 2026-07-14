iCaur V23 EV – Malaysian arrival of CKD model teased

iCaur Malaysia has released a teaser depicting the V23, stating that “a new local player is arriving”. The V23 electric SUV is already on sale in Malaysia, having been launched last November.

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This indicates the arrival of the locally assembled (CKD) version of the V23, which first emerged on the Malaysian market as a fully imported (CBU) model. This will join the iCaur 03 CKD that was launched in May this year, also in two variants of the 2WD and iWD (all-wheel-drive) variety.

As its stablemate the 03 transitioned from CBU (fully imported) to CKD (locally assembled) form with identical specifications, there is a chance that the same could be true of the upcoming, locally assembled V23 as well. The V23 was launched in two variants, featuring the single-motor 2WD at RM119,800, and the dual-motor iWD (all-wheel-drive) at RM132,800; both figures are OTR without insurance.

2026 iCaur V23 2WD

The V23 2WD packs a single 136 PS/180 Nm rear-mounted motor that propels the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in 11 seconds, and on to a top speed of 140 km/h. Energy is stored in a 59.93 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that offers 360 km of range on the NEDC cycle, or around 306 km on the WLTP standard. This is rated for DC charging at up to 85 kW, and AC charging at up to 6.6 kW.

The second variant is the V23 iWD, which adds a 75 PS/112 Nm front motor to the same 136 PS/180 Nm rear motor for a combined 211 PS and 292 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds and the same 140 km/h top speed.

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This gets a larger, 81.76 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery offering 430 km of range (NEDC), or around 366 km on the WLTP standard. The iWD takes up to 104 kW of DC charging, and the same 6.6 kW of AC charging.

For reference to the CBU version launched in November, standard kit on the 2WD includes 19-inch wheels, five drive modes, LED headlamps with auto high beam, side steps, faux leather seat upholstery, powered and ventilated front seats, keyless entry and start, NFC smart key, seven speakers as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The iWD variant steps up to 21-inch wheels, and six drive modes.

Safety equipment on the V23 includes six airbags, a 540-degree around view monitor, driving recorder, ESC, vehicle dynamic control, hill descent control, hill hold control, ABS, electronic parking brake with auto hold, brake assist, EBD, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Meanwhile for ADAS, the V23 received AEB, ACC, blind spot detection, door opening warning, driver attention alert, front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, lane change warning, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and traffic jam assist.

GALLERY: 2026 iCaur V23 iWD

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GALLERY: 2026 iCaur V23 2WD

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GALLERY: 2026 iCaur V23 iWD on an off-roading course

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