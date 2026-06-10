Top 20 EV cars in May 2026 – eMas 7 tops eMas 5 by 13 units, iCaur V23 3rd, will Atto 3 comeback in June?

In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / June 10 2026 9:14 pm

After writing the same thing all year, May 2026 finally brings a changing of the guard at the top of Malaysia’s EV chart. The Proton eMas 7 has overtaken its smaller sibling, the eMas 5, to become the country’s best-selling fully electric model for the month, according to the latest EV registration data from the road transport department (JPJ).

It was the narrowest of wins. The eMas 7 recorded 896 units to the eMas 5‘s 883, a margin of just 13 units. The eMas 7 had trailed in third place in April, so its move to the summit caps a steady climb. On a year-to-date basis, though, the eMas 5 remains streets ahead, with 9,356 units to the eMas 7’s 2,286, so this is very much a monthly result rather than a shift in the bigger picture.

Third place goes to a relative newcomer, the iCaur V23 with 397 units (1,369 YTD), the Chery-derived marque now carving out its own space in the chart. It is followed by the Zeekr 7X (355 units, 1,354 YTD) and the BYD Seal 6 (268 units, 937 YTD), the best-placed of a cluster of BYD models.

BYD in fact fields five models in the top 20, but its volume is spread thinly: the Sealion takes sixth with 242 units, the Atto 2 seventh with 208, and further down, the once-dominant Atto 3 is in 14th place with just 96 units, which is expected as BYD geared up for the 2026 Atto 3 facelift to be launched.

The mid-table sees the Leapmotor B10 in eighth (149 units), the Xpeng G6 ninth (144), and the Tesla Model Y rounding out the top 10 with 104 units. The newly locally-assembled MG S5 makes the biggest leap of all, vaulting from 42nd in April to 11th with 102 units as CKD deliveries get going.

The rest of the 20 is filled out by the TQ Wuling Bingo in 12th (100 units), the iCaur 03 in 13th (99), the Atto 3 in 14th, the Tesla Model 3 in 15th (93), the Leapmotor C10 in 16th (88), the Perodua QV-E in 17th (80), the BYD M6 in 18th (73), the Great Wall Ora in 19th (56) and the Zeekr 009 in 20th, also on 56 units.

By brand, Proton remains the dominant force in EVs, its e.MAS pair good for 1,779 units, or 35.3% of all EV registrations in May. BYD is a distant second on 925 units (18.4%), with the fast-rising iCaur third on 522 (10.4%), ahead of Zeekr (413) and Leapmotor (237).

Overall, EV registrations totalled 5,038 units in May, down 14.5% from April’s 5,894, broadly tracking the wider market, which cooled around 15% on the month. The Perodua QV-E continues its slow climb, edging up to 17th from 18th with 80 units against April’s 52, a sign that the national brand’s first EV may at last be finding its feet. You can explore the full EV picture, by model, brand and month, on our car sales data tool.

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