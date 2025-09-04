iCaur Petaling Jaya by Karrus Automotive Group now open – brand’s 2nd dealership in Malaysia, worldwide

In Cars, iCaur, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 4 2025 11:57 am

iCaur Malaysia has expanded its dealership network following the launch of a new showroom located in Petaling Jaya, which is also the brand’s second dealership worldwide. Operated by Karrus Automotive Group, iCaur Petaling Jaya spans 18,000 square feet across four floors, each serving a specific purpose.

On the ground floor is the vehicle display area where visitors can explore the brand’s lineup that will be led by the iCaur 03 set to be launched next week. Just above, the mezzanine level offers a chill-out zone and gaming area that are “perfect for kicking back and letting your inner child play.”

Looking ahead, the second level of the building will house a dedicated customisation space for customers to personalise their vehicles, while the basement level is for an aftersales service centre – both are currently in development and will be open to the public in the near future.

“iCaur fills a sweet spot in the EV market that is youthful, design-forward, and accessible. This showroom is more than just a retail space. It’s a symbol of what Karrus believes in: that car ownership is evolving. It’s no longer just about the specs. It’s now about experiences, culture, and attitude. And that’s exactly where iCaur comes in,” said said Reza Mutalib, founder and director of Karrus Automotive Group.

iCaur Petaling Jaya is now open for walk-ins starting today (September 4, 2025) and is open from from 10am to 6pm daily. The showroom is located at 54, Jalan Profesor Diraja Ungku Aziz, PJS 12, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.