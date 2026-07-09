Jaecoo J5 EV previewed in Malaysia – pet friendly SUV with 211 PS, 402 km WLTP range, CKD from launch

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan Lee / July 9 2026 1:36 pm

We’re reporting live at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC), where Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia has just previewed the J5 EV at the Oh My Meow Expo 2026. The electric SUV is set to join its petrol sibling that was launched earlier this year, and as the setting suggests, the car will retain the same pet-friendly appeal – to illustrate this, the preview unit was decked out with cat ears, whiskers and tail.

The EV, which will arrive in CKD locally-assembled form later this year, replaces the 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine with a front motor producing 211 PS (155 kW) and 288 Nm of torque. Those outputs are identical to those offered in Thailand and Indonesia and enables the car to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 175 km/h.

Unlike its ASEAN counterparts, however, Malaysia gets the 58.9 kWh CATL LFP battery shared with Europe and Australia. This is much larger than the 50.6 kWh unit found in Thailand, but slightly smaller than the 60.9 kWh locally-assembled Gotion pack used in Indonesia.

This enables a WLTP-rated range of 402 km, which is comparable to the Indonesian model (461 km NEDC, around 390 km WLTP) and far further than the Thai one (405 km NEDC, around 340 km WLTP). The battery supports up to 130 kW of DC fast charging, topping it up from 30 to 80% in 28 minutes. It also accepts up to 11 kW of AC charging and includes a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

As per the regular J5, the EV rides on conventional MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension with passive dampers, retuned to cope with the 275 kg increase in kerb weight. The ride height remains the same at a modest (for an SUV) 175 mm.

On the outside, the EV is differentiated from the ICE model through a unique front fascia, featuring a slimmer closed-off grille and a rectangular air intake with an active shutter, a perforated body-coloured section and a BEV badge. The 18-inch alloy wheels are also different with a two-tone aero design, while the powered charging port is located on the driver’s side front fender.

Beyond that, the Range Rover-lite design is unchanged, still with an upright body and glasshouse, a simple shoulder line all around the car and rectangular head- and taillights. Inside, you still get a minimalist dashboard with a waterfall-style centre console and minimal physical controls.

Unfortunately, as per the ICE variant, the EV retains a basic 8.88-inch calculator-style seven-segment LCD for its infotainment display. This does not include a multifunction display, meaning that to access the trip computer, one has to go through the menus in the 13.2-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen.

The TÜV-certified anti-bacterial, scratch-resistant and low-VOC faux leather upholstery that Jaecoo claims is pet-friendly has also been retained, albeit with blue piping and stitching. This is joined by a Pet Mode that keeps the air con running to allow pets to remain in the vehicle while locked, as well as a Camping Mode. The boot measures the same 480 litres as the petrol model, with the EV adding a 35 litre front boot.

Other standard features are shared with the ICE car and include power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, double-glazed front side windows, a 1.45 m2 panoramic glass roof, dual-zone auto air con, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, a 360-degree camera setup with a transparency function, and a powered tailgate.

Safety kit should also be carried over, with the petrol car getting six airbags and driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, curve speed reduction, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and a door opening warning.

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